Givenchy Beauty

Healthy Glow Powder Highlighter And Bronzer

£42.00

At Debenhams

Must-have in the 'Solar Pulse' Collection, givenchy reinvents its Healthy glow Powder and launches it in a limited edition infused with a pearly highlighter. These two textures are interwoven to create a unique marbled pattern. This healthy glow highlighting powder leaves a sunny shimmery veil on skin for a healthy-looking complexion and a subtle pearly finish. Its 4g logo inspired by the givenchy Couture DNA is printed in relief on a soft, silky and imperceptible texture. The powder glides on evenly over the face and provides buildable coverage with a weightless finish on skin. The complexion is beautifully enhanced with a warm and radiant look. Available in 2 shades, the powder suits all skin tones - a light healthy glow powder infused with a shimmery pink for fair to medium skins and a darker healthy glow powder infused with a shimmery gold for medium to dark skins.