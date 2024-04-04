Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
O'Keeffe's
Healthy Feet Exfoliating Moisturising Foot Cream
£10.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Jessica
Pedicure Foot File
BUY
£4.00
LookFantastic
Boots
Foot Pumice Stone
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Brushworks
Ceramic Foot File
BUY
£3.99
Amazon
CCS
Cream For Dry And Callused Feet
BUY
£8.99
Boots
More from O’Keeffe’s
O'Keeffe's
Healthy Feet Foot Cream
BUY
$8.48
$9.99
Amazon
O'Keeffe's
O'keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Unscented
BUY
$13.95
Chemist Direct
O'Keeffe's
O'keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Unscented - 3oz
BUY
$9.49
Target
O'Keeffe's
Healthy Feet Exfoliating Moisturising Foot Cream
BUY
£9.99
Boots
More from Body Care
Jessica
Pedicure Foot File
BUY
£4.00
LookFantastic
Boots
Foot Pumice Stone
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Brushworks
Ceramic Foot File
BUY
£3.99
Amazon
CCS
Cream For Dry And Callused Feet
BUY
£8.99
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted