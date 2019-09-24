Healthy Defense® Daily Moisturizer With Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 50
$15.99
At Neutrogena
Our SPF 50 innovative formula provides superior protection from the aging effects of the sun plus it keeps your skin moisturized all day, every day. Lightweight, non-greasy, it contains Helioplex® Technology that helps protect your skin from harmful UVB-burning rays and UVA-aging rays which can cause premature lines and wrinkles. This daily moisturizer also has an exclusive anti-oxidant blend with pure Vitamin E, which helps prevent environmental damage.