Revlon So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner looks like high end eyeliner for sure. I like that it has a really great microbrush that gently glides the liner on without any blobs of liner. It makes a gentle good sized line and the shade is just so black and pretty. It shines on the eye rims and that is so trendy. I had some problems making a cat eye, but I need practice. Other pencil and liquid liners sometimes are so hard to manage and you have allot of rub off, this one was still going strong with allergy eyes (lots of wiping) for over eight hours until I took it off. Such a really great pretty and stay on liner, highly recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion..