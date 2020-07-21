Aquaphor

Healing Ointment – Dry Hands, Heels, Elbows, Lips

One essential solution for many skincare needs Chapped lips, dry hands and cuticles, cracked heels and feet, friction and minor burns. Different from a lotion or cream, this multi-purpose ointment protects, helps and soothes to restore smooth, healthy skin 7 oz. squeeze tube is a great size for the whole family Preservative and fragrance free, Dermatologist Recommended Brand Hand cream for dry cracked hands One essential solution for many skincare needs: Aquaphor Healing Ointment is uniquely formulated to restore smooth, healthy skin. This multi-purpose ointment protects and soothes extremely dry skin, chapped lips, cracked hands and feet, minor cuts and burns, and many other skin irritations, so you can get on with your day comfortably. Ideal size for the whole family , Protects skin from drying effects of wind and cold weather.