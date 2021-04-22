Aquaphor

Healing Ointment

$11.99 $9.58

Buy Now Review It

One essential solution for many skin care needs: Use as a lip moisturizer, hand cream, foot cream for dry cracked feet, minor wound care and much more Different from a lotion or cream, this ointment nourishes skin while creating a protective barrier that allows for the flow of oxygen to create an ideal healing environment Extreme weather conditions and frequent exposure to water, hand soap, and hand sanitizer can cause dry cracked hands and cuticles. Use Aquaphor Healing Ointment over night as a hand cream for dry hands to restore moisture to enhance healing Preservative and fragrance free, specifically for sensitive skin and clinically proven to restore smooth, healthy skin Color variations occur due to the nature of the ingredients in the product, but do not affect product safety and performance. Aquaphor Healing Ointment is a white translucent to light yellow ointment 7 Oz squeeze tube is a great size for the whole family One essential solution for many skincare needs, Aquaphor Healing Ointment is uniquely formulated to restore smooth, healthy skin. This multi-purpose ointment protects and soothes extremely dry skin, chapped lips, cracked hands and feet, minor cuts and burns, and many other skin irritations, so you can get on with your day comfortably.