Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Vaseline
Healing Jelly Original
C$3.79
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoppers Drug Mart
Healing Jelly Original
More from Vaseline
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Tin Original
BUY
£1.95
Boots
Vaseline
Refreshing Body Balm Jelly Stick
BUY
$5.99
Target
Vaseline
Refreshing Body Balm Jelly Stick
BUY
C$6.77
Walmart
Vaseline
Vaseline Hand And Body Cocoa Radiant Lotion
BUY
$3.49
Walgreens
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted