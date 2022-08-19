Maui Moisture

Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask for dry damaged hair. This hair treatment is infused with shea butter, coconut and macadamia oils for a hydrating, moisturising hair mask. Use as a deep conditioner or leave in hair treatment. Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask for dry damaged hair. This hair treatment is infused with creamy shea butter along with rich coconut and macadamia oils to help deeply quench, soften and repair to get hair back to looking healthy. Creamy shea butter is whipped into this hydrating deep conditioning hair mask along with rich coconut and macadamia oils to help deeply quench, nourish and soften to get hair back to looking healthy. Hydrating, moisturising hair mask for dry, damaged hair Can be used as a: Deep conditioner - Apply after shampooing, leave for 5 minutes then rinse Leave in hair treatment - Apply a small amount to damp hair and comb through Maui Moisture starts with unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water, unlike some other deep conditioners that start with deionized water as their first ingredient listed. The results? Moisturized strands, mended split ends and a healthy glow with every use. Feel good about looking beautiful. YES Eco-Friendly YES Vegan YES Pure Aloe Juice Silicone free Paraben free Sulfate free Size: 340g Shelf Life in Days: 1095 days KEY FEATURES • Wholesome Beauty • Soften/Quench/Repair • Silicone Free • Pure Macadamia Oil • Rich Coconut Oil