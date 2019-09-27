The Right to Shower

Head To Toe Cleanser In Joy: Tangerine + Honeysuckle

$11.60

Our Products Bring Showers & Dignity to the Streets. We believe access to cleanliness is a fundamental human right. That’s why we created The Right To Shower. With every bar soap or sulfate free body wash you buy, and shower you take, you help us turn ordinary trucks and buses into mobile showers for people living on the streets – fighting inequality and restoring dignity. Our products should make you feel good by doing good. We make 100% vegan body wash that is NOT tested on animals, and packaged in a 100% recycled plastic bottle. Our sulfate free body wash is made in the USA with US & imported ingredients such as sustainably sourced certified Organic Aloe Vera. The Right to Shower Joy Body Wash is crafted to be fair, wholesome and good for all with a sulfate free, paraben free, phthalate free, and skin moisturizing and soothing formula. Let our moisturizing body wash uplift your body and mind with the scent of Tangerine and Honeysuckle, leaving your skin feeling renewed and refreshed, while you help bring mobile showers and joy to people living on the streets. Track how your purchase is actively helping our partners give everyone The Right To Shower at www.TheRightToShower.com. We are on a mission to make cleanliness commonplace. But we can’t do it alone. So, wake up. Take a shower. And Join us. Together we can make sure everyone has access to a shower, every day