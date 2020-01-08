Head & Shoulders

Head & Shoulders Supreme, Thickening Hair Mist, With Argan Oil And Vitamin E

Beautiful hair starts with a healthy scalp. Maintain yours while adding thickness to your hair with Supreme thickening hair mist, brought to you by Head & Shoulders, America's #1 dermatologist-recommended brand. Infused with Vitamin E and Argan Oil, this thinning hair Treatment thickens the hair you've got while fighting future breakage to promote a fuller, volumized appearance. It also helps to maintain your healthy scalp. Spray your freshly washed roots and scalp directly.