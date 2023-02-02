Head & Shoulders

Head & Shoulders Supreme Sulfate Free Detox & Hydrate Shampoo – 11.8oz

Discover the hair detox of your dreams with Head & Shoulders Supreme Detox & Hydrate Shampoo, brought to you by America's #1 dermatologist recommended brand. Our advanced technology offers a trifecta of amazing hair care, amazing scalp care and a sulfate free formula that deeply cleanses hair and scalp, relieving your dry, itchy scalp* and providing luxurious hair hydration. Reveal healthy, nourished hair with Head and Shoulders Supreme Detox & Hydrate Shampoo, made with naturally derived argan oil and coconut water. Free from sulfates, parabens, dyes, phosphates, phthalates, silicones and sulfated surfactants, this pH balanced detox shampoo is designed for everyday use as part of your hair care routine, so you can get comfortable in all of your skin, including your scalp. *itch associated with dandruff, with regular use