Head & Shoulders

Head And Shoulders Repair & Protect Dandruff Shampoo – 12.8 Fl Oz

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Looking for a shampoo that repairs damaged hair and scalp while also protecting it from future damage? Look no further than Head & Shoulders Repair & Protect Shampoo. with rich and creamy lather, Head & Shoulders Repair & Protect Shampoo repairs damaged hair and scalp while also adding moisture to leave hair touchably soft. Plus, Head & Shoulders is the number one anti-dandruff shampoo recommended by dermatologists so you know your hair will be up to 100% flake-free.**visible flakes; with regular useRegular use of Head & Shoulders anti dandruff products nourish your scalp three surface layers deep to prevent dryness, flakes and itch, associated with dandruff. The Head & Shoulders collection includes clarifying shampoos, volumizing conditioners, and 2 in 1 combos, so you can introduce dandruff treatment to every step of your hair care routine.