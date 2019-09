Hay

He She It Bath Towel - By Nathalie Du Pasquier / 140 X 70 Cm - Hay

£29.00 £24.65

Buy Now Review It

At Made In Design

He She It is a series of Towels in more sizes, based on the patterns from the designers archive. In detail: Variation : It / Sky blue & red Brand : Hay Designer : Nathalie du Pasquier Colour : It / Sky blue & red Material : Cotton Dimensions : 140 x 70 cm Weight : 0.88 lb