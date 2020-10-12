TOPVISION

Hd Video Projector With Carrying Case

🎬【1080P NATIVE RESOLUTION FULL HD PROJECTOR】 Adopted improved pixel technology, the projector with a real native resolution of 1920*1080, remarkable 6500 lux bright and and 6000: 1 contrast, provides sharp and detailed images from HD content without downscaling or compression, which you brings the image 4 times clearer than the projectors on the market which support 1080P resolution but real 720P. 💡【HIGH BRIGHTNESS, NO COLOR FADING】 6500 Lux improved brightness,perfect for watching movies or play PS4/Xbox, the image is still bright though in ambient lighting. Upgraded LED Light Bulb and optical system promotes high color reproduction and brightness without color overflowing.Give you the ultimate home theater experience. 🎧【HiFi STEREO SPEAKERS and ADVANCED CIRCULATION COOLING SYSTEM】 This overhead projector has two 3W HiFi stereo speakers with SRS sound system, which you can get the superior sound experience. Our video projector adopts temperature control technology, and team of 2 independent intelligent speed control fans, which adjust the speed according to the temperature in real time, it minimize the power consumption and extend the lamp life up to at 80,000 hours. 📽【 GIANT SCREEN& VERSATILE DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY】 TOPVISION outdoor projector offers projection size from 67" to 240 "depending on the distance (2.1m - 7m). 10.5 ft is the recommended viewing distance. The projector is equipped with 2*HDMI ports, 2*USB ports, VGA port, AV port,It can be easily connected with multimedia players, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphone, TV box, Chromecast, PC. NOTE:Connected with smart phones, a Wi-Fi display dongle or HDMI adapter (not included) is required. 🛒【24 MONTHS & LIFETIME PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT】Register your product after receiving your video projector, you will get an extended 3 months to return and 24 months promise. If you have any problems, please feel free to contact us.