Give skin an undetectable finish that lasts day and night, with MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Foundation. Building on the best-selling Ultra HD Foundation formula, this new and improved version features a natural finish and medium to full coverage that won’t cake or settle on skin. It wears for up to 24 hours, with a true-to-skin finish that blurs and minimises imperfections. Why will I love MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Foundation? Long-wearing liquid foundation New and improved formula Natural finish Medium to full coverage True-to-skin finish 24 hour wear time Won’t cake or settle Recyclable glass bottle Sweat- and water-resistant Non-comedogenic Vegan 30ml MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Foundation features an ultra-versatile formula that can be customised with your favourite MAKE UP FOR EVER complexion products, including Mist & Fix Setting Spray, Ultra HD Powder and the Step 1 Primer range. How do I apply MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Foundation? MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Foundation can be easily customised to your preferred finish. Shake bottle well before use for best results. For sheer coverage, apply directly to skin with fingertips, starting at the centre of the face and blending outwards. For medium coverage, apply one pump of HD Skin to the back of your hand, or directly onto a brush (we like Make Up For Ever’s #109 HD Skin Foundation Brush). Start applying from the middle of the face, blending and stretching outwards until you reach your desired coverage. For additional coverage, apply one pump to the back of your hand and apply with a damp sponge - the HD Skin Foundation Sponge works a treat. Lightly tap and stretch the foundation onto your face, adding extra coverage wherever needed. For a glowing, radiant finish, mix in a drop of your favourite face oil and apply with a tapping motion. Give skin a satin look by prepping skin with Mist & Fix, then following with HD Skin Foundation applied with a damp sponge.