Catrice

Hd Liquid Coverage Foundation

$10.99 $8.24

Buy Now Review It

Color:085 | Chestnut Beige Hi-Def Coverage! Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation is an ultra-lightweight, high coverage foundation for a natural looking finish. Benefits: Covers imperfections and mattifies the skin creating a smooth and even complexion for up to 24 hours Features a unique dropper applicator Paraben free Not tested on animals