Hd Digital Tv Antenna

$28.95

✔ABSOLUTELY FREE HD CHANNELS: With NEWEST 2018 TV antenna no more need to pay HUGE bill on TV. Our HD antenna Best on the Market and can receive free FULL HD Channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, PBC, Fox and SO MUCH MORE. With amplified tv antenna start to access all of the news, sitcoms, kids and sports programs! FREE TOOL FOR LIFE TO RECEIVE THE CHANNEL WITHOUT MONTHLY BILL! ✔ FULL HD CRYSTAL-CLEAR TV & HD SOUND QUALITY: Our smart tv antenna adopt upgraded Powerful 2018 Amplifier Signal Booster with built-in Smart IC Chip Next generation & Crystal Clear Filter Technology to picks up signals within 65+ miles range. The new technology filters out cellular and FM signals resulting in clearer picture, low noise and access to more free broadcast TV signals with enhanced gain, range and frequency performance. ✔ UP TO 80 MILES RANGE: The indoor HDTV antenna can reach up to 80 miles and can be placed almost anywhere in your Home. Digital antenna constantly scans for new channels as they’re made available for broadcast. Hang the indoor antenna on a window or wall, or better position where owns better reception of your House. VERY IMPORTANT: If a signal cannot be received with the amplifier, remove the antenna amplifier and try again. Don't attack me ✔ 18 FT LONG COAXIAL CABLE & USB POWER ADAPTER: Makes amplified antenna easier for you to place it in your house to get the best reception, especially for customers whose televisions are quite far away from windows. Smart IC USB Power Adapter with built-in overvoltage protection will help if in your TV there is no USB output for connecting dtv antenna to the power supply. ✔ SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Our team of professionals is constantly working to make you happier. We provide technical support for customers 24/7, If you have any questions or issues about your purchase, please feel free to reach us directly to us and we will gladly assist you at any time!! We are confident in the quality of our product and give you LIFETIME WARRANTY and great customer support. Click “BUY IT NOW” and ENJOY QUALITY OF OUR NEW TV ANTENNA!