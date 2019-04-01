Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Archie & Oscar
Hazeltine Dog Bed
$151.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Indulge your pet and add some glamour to your space with this luxurious Dog Bed. The antique gray wood finish and tufted upholstery are stylish and versatile.
Featured in 1 story
The April Fools' Pranks We Wish We Could Buy Into
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Vally Queen Bed, Dove
$678.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Modway
Lily Upholstered Tufted Linen Headboard, Gray (queen)
$90.42
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Charlton Home
Brookby Upholstered Platform Bed
$400.00
$211.57
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Finley Bed
$799.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Archie & Oscar
DETAILS
Archie & Oscar
Elinor Flight Cage
$173.99
$161.74
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Archie & Oscar
Gordie Betta Planter Aquarium Bowl
$18.98
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Archie & Oscar
Alfie Litter Box Enclosure
$146.55
$83.91
from
Joss & Main
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted