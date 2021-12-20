United States
Anna Sheffield
Hazeline Three Stone Ring
At Anna Sheffield
Details 1.00ct champagne diamond center with 0.20ctw white diamond side stones set in 14k recycled yellow, rose, or white gold. Each diamond is unique and may vary in appearance from what is depicted on the site.
Need a few alternatives?
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Precious Trio Ring In White Sapphire & Diamonds
$2408.00Natalie Marie Jewellery
More from Rings
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Precious Trio Ring In White Sapphire & Diamonds
$2408.00Natalie Marie Jewellery