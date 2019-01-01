Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Creatures of Comfort
Hazel Top Floral Habotai
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Creatures of Comfort
The Creatures Of Comfort Hazel Top is a slim fitting, sleeveless top in smocked lightweight, iridescent pleated poly habotai in a light blue floral print.
Featured in 1 story
This Season, Powder Blue Is The Warmest Color
by
Kara Kia
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Check Shirt In Verde Candy
$19.98
from
Mango
BUY
Current/Elliott
The Perfect Sleeveless Shirt
$178.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Madewell
Chambray Workbench Top In Sunclare
$69.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Apiece Apart
Nina Cropped Bustier In Chambray
$295.00
from
Apiece Apart
BUY
More from Creatures of Comfort
Creatures of Comfort
Camelot Pant In Chili
$395.00
$119.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Creatures of Comfort
Vicco Sheer Polka Dot Dress
$575.00
$229.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Creatures of Comfort
Vicco Dress Poly Chiffon
$425.00
$213.00
from
Creatures of Comfort
BUY
Creatures of Comfort
Crawford Harness Ankle Boot
$759.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted