Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Loeffler Randall
Hazel Raffia And Gingham Canvas Tote
$195.00
$117.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Raffia, black and white canvas Magnetic fastening at top Imported
Need a few alternatives?
RIXO
Dora Animal-print Velvet Tote
£255.00
£102.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
QZUnique
Rubik's Cube Patent Leather Handbag
$20.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Shrimps
Multi Check Eva Bag
£295.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
More from Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Alfie Espadrille Sneaker
$136.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Croc-effect Patent-leather Shoulder Bag
$225.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Mia Beaded Satin Shoulder Bag
$195.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Indy Leather Crossbody
$395.00
$199.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Top Handle
Brie Leon
Mini Bucket Bag Dark Brown Croc
$159.00
$95.00
from
Brie Leon
BUY
Little Liffner
Little Lady Bag
C$508.39
C$331.33
from
W Concept
BUY
RIXO
Dora Animal-print Velvet Tote
£255.00
£102.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Solgaard
The Weekender Duffel Bag
$95.00
from
Solgaard
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted