Sam Edelman

Hazel Pointed Toe Heel

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sam Edelman

A classic pump with a modern update, the Hazel is perfect whether you’re looking for a fun patterned heel, metallic stiletto, or simple black pointed toe heel. We updated the timeless silhouette with a tall, stiletto heel and low-cut vamp for an instant leg-lengthening effect.Our new fit technology adds a padded sock which gives added comfort without sacrificing style.