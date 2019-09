Intentionally Blank

Hazel Heeled Sandal

$194.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Strappy sandal from Intentionally Blank. Smooth leather upper. Open toe. Tubular straps at vamp. Ankle strap with buckle adjustment. Padded footbed with gold-stamped logo. Stacked heel with rubber cap. • Leather upper • Rubber sole • 1.75" heel • Imported