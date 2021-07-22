Lali + Layla

Hazel Bottom

$73.00

At Lali + Layla

HAZEL is our fave fun flirty bottom style. Scruch it up tiny or don't for more coverage, double ties can be worn multiple ways with extra long strings. Wear high or low waist, together or apart. CHERRYBOMB is a shimmer true rich red. Wear it your way + combine with our other pieces to create your custom look. Cheeky booty coverage and extra long ties, cut them for a new look. Durable double layer shine fabric. Seamless for a body hugging fit. No padding. Sizing help? Find the perfect fit with our easy Sizing Guide. Model wears size Small. Originally designed and individually hand made with love by Lali + Layla, New York - Tulum.