Symple Stuff

Hayse Ergonomic Mesh Executive Chair

Welcome comfort to your home office with this Mid-Back Mesh Executive Swivel with Molded Foam Seat and Adjustable Armrests.The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure gets. Built-in lumbar support and a comfort molded seat will keep you focused and ticking off your tasks. The waterfall front seat edge removes pressure from the lower legs and improves circulation. Turn the tilt tension adjustment knob to increase or decrease the amount of force needed to rock or recline. Lock the seat in place with the tilt lock mechanism. Chair rotates 360 degrees to provide easy access to a greater range of area. A pneumatic seat height adjustment lever lets you easily position the chair at a height that is most comfortable for you. This office chair is equipped with adjustable arms to comfortably support your arms and shoulders.This quality mid-back office chair will add a functional, appealing seating choice for your home or office.