Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Hayden Two Piece
$218.00
$152.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Chalet Dress
$278.00
$83.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Topshop
Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
$78.00
$49.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress
$55.00
$31.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Ruched Body-con Tank Dress
$56.00
$39.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Mackie Dress
$248.00
$74.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Siesta Dress
$248.00
$74.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Oxford Dress
$278.00
$139.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Alison Dress
$248.00
$186.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Chalet Dress
$278.00
$83.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Topshop
Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
$78.00
$49.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress
$55.00
$31.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Ruched Body-con Tank Dress
$56.00
$39.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted