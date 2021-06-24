Refinery29

Hayden Seersucker Comforter & Sham Set

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 2 Includes: Comforter, 1 Sham Included in Twin/Twin XL Set Piece 1: Comforter: 66 Inches (L) x 94 Inches (W), Quantity 1 Piece 2: Pillow Sham: 26 Inches (L) x 20 Inches (W), Quantity 1 Closure Type: Pillow Sham: 4" Inner Envelope Fill Material: 100% Polyester Textile Material: 100% Polyester Style: Comforter Bedding Sets Backing Material: 100% Polyester Textile construction: Woven Thread Count: Not Applicable Fabric Weight Type: Year Round Fabric Construction Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 82039170 UPC: 735732638206 Item Number (DPCI): 060-13-6466 Origin: Imported Description Add a touch of texture to your bedroom décor with the Refinery29 Hayden Woven Seersucker Plaid Comforter Set. Available in your choice of three colors, the comforter is outfitted in classic plaid designs on woven seersucker fabric for a textured look and feel. This 2 or 3-piece bedding set includes a comforter and coordinating pillow shams (one sham in the Twin set) to complete the look. Made of 100% polyester seersucker, the comforter and shams are all soft, lightweight for year-round coziness, durable, and machine washable for quick and easy care. You can keep the set looking and feeling fresh by machine washing it in cold water and drying on low setting.