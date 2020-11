Hay

Hay Kitchen Scissors – Large

£5.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hay

Designer and manufacturer of contemporary furniture, accessories and rugs. HAY's ambition is to encourage Danish furniture design's return to the innovative greatness of the 1950s and 1960s, but in a contemporary context A pair of iron scissors with a large grip. 20cm in length. Size: L20 cm Product ID: 5800298503