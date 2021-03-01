Hawaiian Tropic

Dark Tanning Lotion Sunscreen

At Target

At a glance Aluminum Free Dye-Free Highlights Made with shea butter and cocoa butter Nourishes skin Enhances your tan Fast-absorbing Water resistant – for up to 80 minutes Iconic Hawaiian Tropic Scent – this tropical scented sunscreen celebrates the island botanicals of Hawaii Reef Friendly – does not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate PETA-certified Cruelty-free – we never test on animals Specifications Scent: Coconut, Tropical Health Facts: Dye-Free, Aluminum-Free, Sulfate-Free Product Form: Lotion Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Tanning, Sun Protection SPF: 4 Features: Water-Resistant TCIN: 11082969 UPC: 075486087425 Item Number (DPCI): 037-11-0203 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Hawaiian Tropic Island Tanning Sunscreen Lotion is a fast-absorbing luxurious lotion that nourishes your skin with rich moisturization and enhances your tan with light protection. Made with shea butter and cocoa butter, this lotion keeps skin soft and luminous as you enjoy the sun. Hawaiian Tropic Island Tanning Sunscreen Lotions are made with island-inspired botanicals and ingredients like aloe, papaya, mango, passion fruit, plumeria, and guava for skin-loving suncare you can trust. In addition to caring for your skin, Hawaiian Tropic is also doing its part to help care for the planet by formulating Reef Friendly, Cruelty-Free suncare products. Aluminum Free Formulated without aluminum: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain aluminum, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no aluminum" or "aluminum-free." Dye-Free A product that either makes an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain dye, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement such as "no dyes" or "dye-free." See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.