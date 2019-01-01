Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Alexander Wang
Hawaiian Silk Shirt
$495.00
$396.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Modern Hawaiian shirt from Alexander Wang in Electric. Tribal tattoo-inspired flame print. Notch collar. Full-button placket. Short sleeves. Straight back yoke with center box pleat underneath. Straight hem with short side slits. Casual fit.
Featured in 1 story
Hawaiian Shirts Are Cool Again
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LHD
Le Phare Polo
$350.00
from
The Webster
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Dubois Polo Top
$154.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Ann Taylor
Perfect Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
$69.50
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
VEDA
Crest Top
$147.00
from
VEDA
BUY
More from Alexander Wang
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Ribbed Stretch-knit Mini Dress
$295.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Fringed Printed Silk-twill Scarf
£185.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Ribbed Stretch-knit Mini Dress
$295.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Anouck Boots
$650.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Pink Ruched Top
$335.00
$168.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish
Swarovski Crystal-embellished Cotton-jersey Top
$795.00
$397.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted