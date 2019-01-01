Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Ikea
Havern Bath Rack
£9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
Made of bamboo, which is an easy-care, hard-wearing natural material.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Trenton Expandable Ladder
$104.00
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Umbra
Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Volcanica
Wooden Bath Caddy
$128.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Huggable Sloth Cooling + Heating Pad
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Ikea
DETAILS
Ikea
Ombyte Storage Combination On Casters
$59.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Odger Chair
$89.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Pipstäkra Duvet Cover And Pillowcase(s)
$27.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Skubb Laundry Bag With Stand
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted