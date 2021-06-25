Frankies Bikinis

Haven Satin Cheeky Bikini Bottom

$85.00 $68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frankies Bikinis

Say hi to Haven, a classic bikini bottom featuring our signature cheeky bikini bottom coverage. Designed with flattering ruched details along the backside that will boost the booty and banish tan lines. This bikini bottom is made with sexy high leg cuts and designed in our new gorgeous checker fabric. Match these bikini bottoms back with the Bash bikini top for the cutest satin bikini. Exclusively from the Frankies Bikinis x Alo Yoga collaboration.