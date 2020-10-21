Merrell

Haven Mid Lace Waterproof

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Merrell

As spontaneous as the weather. The Haven Mid Lace Waterproof is just enough weather protection to go anywhere, look sleek, and feel great. They are always the right answer. FEATURES • Full grain waterproof leather upper • M Select™ DRY seals out water and lets moisture escape so you stay dry • M Select™ WARM lightweight, low bulk 100 gram insulation keeps you comfortable • Traditional lace closure • Kinetic Fit™ Base removable contoured insole for flexible support • Nylon arch shank • Molded EVA Midsole with stacked leather insert at heel • M Select™ GRIP rubber outsole tunes each outsole with durable traction that grips when and where you need it • 13.2cm shaft height • 5.35cm heel height • Weight: 2lb / 968g