Andie's Swim
Havana One-piece
$95.00
At Dia and Co
This swimsuit combines a square neckline with vertical seams for a graceful silhouette. An empire waist and adjustable straps are thoughtful details that complete the look. It features medium bottom coverage and bust support, a low leg cut and UPF 50+ sun protection. This plus-size one-piece swimsuit is a sophisticated staple from our size-inclusive swimwear collection. Shoulder Straps