Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Havaianas
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Rubber upper. Thong post with Havaianas® logo accenting the straps. Cushioned footbed for ultra comfort. Rubber sole.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Gucci
Logo-detailed Rubber Slides
$290.00
from
MR PORTER
BUY
DETAILS
Barneys New York
Suede Double-band Slides
$195.00
$119.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Rio Sandal Red
£169.45
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Fantom Flip Flops In Red Snake Print
£10.00
£8.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Havaianas
DETAILS
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
£24.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Havaianas
Brazil Logo
£22.00
from
Havaianas
BUY
DETAILS
Havaianas
Banana Yellow Flip Flops
£21.99
from
Office
BUY
DETAILS
Havaianas
Top Tiras Flip Flop Sandals
$20.00
$16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
