Concrete Goods Shop

Hav Soap Dish – Terrazzo – Jesmonite

£17.99

All of My products are HANDMADE IN HERTFORDSHIRE, UK Concrete Goods products are inspired by Scandinavian design, therefor I named each product as such. Hav means Sea in Swedish! *DESCRIPTION* The Hav soap dish is inspired by a wave like design, hence the name Hav - Meaning Sea! The soap dish is Sealed for use with soaps and water etc.. But can be used for storing paintbrushes for example or any number of items you can slot into its grooves! The Hav does NOT have feet, I designed it this way as i preferred the sleek design without interference from feet on the bottom, So be careful placing this on your sinks or surfaces :) The soap dish rests on its middle 2 curves, as this item is handmade it won't be completely flat! *FEATURES* - Material: Jesmonite - Colours: White Granite Terrazzo - Size: Length 12.5cm x Height 3cm x Width 7cm - Weight: 300g - Sealed with Water Repellant Sealant *Soap not included :D Our Jesmonite products are individually and sustainably hand-made to order, each one will be different. Characteristics such as air bubbles, slight unevenness or bumps could occur in the production process and are unavoidable due to the nature of Jesmonite. These are not considered defects unless they affect the functioning of the product. Jesmonite is solvent-free, durable, flame resistant, and resistant to impact. Follow us on Instagram @concretegoods for product reveals, daily inspiration and just general awesome photos! Also, go on over and have a gander at our website at: www.concretegoods.co.uk Etsy Shop: www.etsy.com/uk/shop/ConcreteGoodsShop NOTE - While all our concrete and Jesmonite products are sealed and water resistant, concrete and Jesmonite can still absorb liquids and waxes causing spots/marks. We cannot accept returns or refund you for that reason.