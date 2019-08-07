Iles Formula
Haute Performance Finishing Serum, 200ml
£45.00
Iles Formula's 'Haute Performance Finishing Serum' acts as a shield for your hair to protect against humidity and harmful environmental aggressors. Made from hand-picked, custom ingredient blends, this milky formula strengthens and repairs split ends while preventing color fade and frizz. We love how it's lightly scented with white flowers for freshness.
