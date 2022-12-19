Iles Formula

Haute Performance Conditioner

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Iles Formula calls this Haute Performance Conditioner the jewel of its collection due to its ability to repair damaged hair in less than 60 seconds. Nourishing and hydrating, it's formulated to transform even the driest texture to soft, silky and frizz-free. A perfume of white flowers is added for a light, refreshing scent. - Suitable for all hair types