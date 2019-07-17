Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Amika
Haute Mess Texture Gloss
C$33.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A texturizing hair gel that amplifies volume for a fuller natural look with gentle hold.
Need a few alternatives?
Amika
Un.done Volume And Matte Texture Spray
C$30.00
from
Beauty Sense
BUY
Aveda
Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
$27.00
from
Aveda
BUY
Curly Hair Solutions
Curly Hair Solutions™ Curl Keeper
$10.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Kinky-Curly
Sea, Sand & Sun Replenishing Masque
$12.00
from
Kinky Curly
BUY
More from Amika
Amika
Phantom Hydrating Dry Shampoo Foam
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Amika
Silken Up Dry Conditioner
£24.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Amika
Silken Up Dry Conditioner
C$33.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Amika
The Shield Style Anti-humidity Spray
$25.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
R+Co
Balloon Dry Volume Spray
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Black Vanilla Moisture And Shine Pure Hair Oil
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
Living Proof
Full Thickening Mousse
$28.00
from
Living Proof
BUY
IGK
Igk Down & Out Dirty Spray
$29.00
$10.00
from
IGK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted