Your New Go-To Hemline
Haute Hippie
Haute Hippie Twilight Midi Dress In Twilight
$445.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Self: 100% silk, Lining: 95% poly , 5% spandex, Dry clean only, Fully lined, Draped detail, Drawstring waist, Lace-up collar with button closure, Asymmetric hem.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Stelen
Operator Skirt
$78.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Colette Dress
$478.00
from
Tory Burch
BUY
DETAILS
DSquared2
3/4 Length Dress
$1100.00
from
Yoox
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Drape Front Midi Dress
$55.00
$35.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Haute Hippie
DETAILS
promoted
Haute Hippie
The Orian Printed Mini Skirt
$695.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Haute Hippie
The Orian Draped Halter Silk Tank
$365.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Haute Hippie
Printed Deep-v Maxi Dress
$795.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Haute Hippie
High Waisted Rossette Maxi Skirt
from
Haute Hippie
BUY
More from Your New Go-To Hemline
DETAILS
Maje
Floral-print Ruffled Midi Dress
$545.00
$272.50
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Floral Asymmetric Dress By Boutique
$320.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
DVF
Long-sleeve Paneled Bias Floor-length Dress
$598.00
from
DVF
BUY
DETAILS
Genuine People
Floral V-neck Midi Dress
$155.00
from
Genuine People
BUY
