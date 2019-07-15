Haus Laboratories

Haus Of Chained Ballerina

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

HAUS LABORATORIES wants to inspire you to write your own beauty rules. Express yourself with Glam Attack All-Over Liquid Shimmer Powder, our highly pigmented, versatile, multifaceted shimmer topper. RIP Lip Liner was made to have the best of both worlds and the the precision of a liner with the versatility, texture, and comfort of a lipstick, while Le Riot Lip Gloss can be worn alone or layered for a transformative finish. This Collection is about playing up the duality of light and dark. It can be worn with a moody vibe or lightened up with a touch of edge and comes with a reusable clutch.