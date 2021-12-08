Haus Laboratories

Tutti Gel-powder Highlighter | Limited Edition Casa Gaga Holiday Collection

$42.00

Description TUTTI GEL-POWDER HIGHLIGHTER is a limited edition, luxurious talc-free, gel-powder highlighter that fuses to the skin, delivering weightless luminosity & shimmer to any complexion. Benefits Transparent gel base offers a luxuriously silky texture for a weightless, luminous finish with a blurring effect. Suggested Use Use our signature ITALIAN GLAM HIGHLIGHTER BRUSH to sweep onto the high points of the cheeks, creating a "C" shape toward the temple & brow bone. Build where more glow is desired such as cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, chin and decolletage.