Description Our BEST-SELLING jet black liquid eyeliner pen is dressed up for CASA GAGA in limited edition gold packaging. This quick dry formula has a superfine, flexible felt-tip to give you versatility to create any look, even the signature Lady Gaga wing. Benefits The same LONGWEARING, smudge-proof, waterproof, jet black formula you love, in limited edition CASA GAGA gold. Suggested Use STORE eyeliner upside-down for optimal ink flow. STAMP LIQUID EYE-LIE-NER into your upper lash line. DRAW a line from your outer corner toward your hairline. CONNECT the tip of the wing to your upper lash line and fill in to complete the look.