Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon

$18.00 $10.80

This full-coverage, creamy formula strikes in one swipe with unexpected comfort and lightweight matte payoff, wrapping lips in smoother, fuller-looking color you can sink your teeth into. MATTE COMES ALIVE Each MONSTER goes on smooth then dries down, morphing from creamy application to a budge-proof matte finish. COLOR, CRUSHED The lip-boosting complex and crushed pigments combine to attack lips in one swipe for fuller, smoother-looking payoff that keeps its grip. COVERAGE THAT KILLS Get matte and stay even with water-resistant, streak-free, budge-proof coverage. LE MONSTER MATTE LIP CRAYON comes in: Dust - Nude Pink Talk Dirty - Nude Mauve Power Move - Soft Rose Fire Me - Dirty Orange Miami Tango - Red Orange 1950 - Pure Red Mastered - Cherry Red Greaser - Soft Fuchsia Hot Rod - Neon Pink Rebel - Pink Punch Destroyer - Plum Berry Pusher - Burgundy Wine Smooth Glide Non-Feathering Lightweight Water-Resistant Cruelty-Free Vegan About Us This is Not Just Another Beauty Brand. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self expression and reinvention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules. Ingredients Isododecane, Caprylyl Methicone, Synthetic Wax, Diisostearyl Malate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Polybutene, Cetearyl Behenate, Silica, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Mica, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Tribehenin, May Contain/Peut Contenir (+/-): Black 2 (CI 77266) [Nano], Zinc Oxide (CI 77947), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Bronze Powder (CI 77400), Copper Powder (CI 77400), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Red 21 (CI 45380), Red 22 Lake