Lady Gaga
Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: La Luce Lip Glaze | Limited Edition Casa Gaga Holiday Collection | 3 High Shine Shimmer Shades | Vegan & Cruelty Free
$26.00
At Haus Laboratories
Description LA LUCE LIP GLAZE is a luxurious, high shine topper that plumps & moisturizes lips while adding a lightweight, multi-dimensional sparkle. Benefits A decadent, multi-dimensional sparkling gloss topper designed to transform your lips or your lipstick. Suggested Use Apply lavishly to your bare lips or layer on top of TANTI BACI EXTREME CREAM MINI LIPSTICK for a dazzling, brilliant shine and multi-dimensional finish.
