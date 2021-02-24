Haus Laboratories

Heat Spell Bronzer Duo

$26.00

Spike your own HEAT SPELL with this pairing of matte bronzer and simmering highlighter that takes earthy payoff to new temps. Channel a small stroke of warmth or fully bake with the buildable pigment. PARTNERS IN HEAT These bronzer and highlighter pairings were crafted in our labs with sunflower seed oil to unearth your desire and add warmth to a range of skin tones. Matched for the ultimate sizzle, the complementary highlighters take your look to the next level with a simmering, sultry finish. BUILD YOUR INTENSITY Each bronzer shade provides superior color-true coverage and a weightless feel for smooth, creamy application and buildable, smoldering payoff. UNLOCK YOUR SPARK Each highlighter absorbs and reflects light to deliver an enhanced, ultra-luminous glow with a silky, baked texture that melts into skin. HEAT SPELL BRONZER + HIGHLIGHTER DUOS come in: SAVANNAH / SUN Light Brown With Neutral Undertones / Light Champagne With Gold Pearl DESERT / DAWN Light Brown With Warm Undertones / Champagne With Gold Pearl KINDLE / EMBER Medium Brown WIth Neutral Undertones / Brass With Gold Pearl HOT EARTH / ERUPT Tan Brown With Warm Undertones / Light Bronze With Gold Pearl VOLCANIC / LAVA Dark Brown With Warm Red Undertones / Copper With Gold Pearl WEIGHTLESS CUSHION MATTE BUILDABLE CRUELTY-FREE VEGAN 11 g / 0.38 oz