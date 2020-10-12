Haus Laboratories

Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame, 10-shade Eyeshadow Palette

$34.00 $20.40

Unlock your Fame in the new GLAM ROOM PALETTE NO. 1. With 10 matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes made to perform on every skin tone, this universal palette gives you the power to play up every persona. Silky smooth, blendable shades range from warm pale peach and rose gold to cool plums and deep black for an ensemble of colors ready to envelop you in a new identity each time you want to reinvent yourself. Shades in GLAM ROOM PALETTE NO. 1: FAME Cake - Matte Pale Peach Applause - Gold and Pink Pearl Duochrome Curtain Call - Metallic Burnt Red Contort - Matte Sienna Scotch - Metallic Deep Brown With Golden Pearl Spotlight - Metallic Pink Champagne Cameo - Light Terracotta With Sheer Golden Pear Shimmy - Metallic Mauve Slipper Room - Deep Plum With Shimmer Pink Pearl Top Hat - Matte Black Universal Blendable Cruelty-Free Vegan About Us This is Not Just Another Beauty Brand. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self expression and reinvention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules. Ingredients: Talc (Matte, Frost), Mica, Zinc Stearate (Matte, Frost), Calcium Sodium Borosilicate (Sparkle), Silica (Matte, Sparkle), Zea Mays (Corn) Starch (Matte), Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Dimethicone, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer (Matte), Synthetic Fluorphlogopite (Frost), Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer (Matte), P-Anisic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tin Oxide (Sparkle, Frost), Poloxamer 338 (Matte), Iron Oxides (CI 77491), May Contain/Peut Contenir (+/-): Iron Oxides (CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007) 14.2 g / 0.501 oz