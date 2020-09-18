Haus Laboratories

Liquid Eye-lie-ner Long Lasting Liquid Felt-tip Pen

$20.00 $14.75

Buy Now Review It

Confidently MASTER THE EYELINER GAME with our easy to apply LIQUID EYE-LIE-NER in matte black Punk. Its precise and flexible felt-tip makes adding delicate definition a cinch while adjusting pressure creates the signature Lady Gaga dramatic cat eye wing. Its quick dry formula glides on to any eye shape without tugging or smudging, depositing a black as night hue that lasts through a performance and encore.24 HOUR LONGWEARNO FEATHERING, SKIPPING, TUGGING, FLAKINGWEIGHTLESSFLAKE PROOFVEGANCRUELTY-FREEIngredientsAqua/Water/Eau, Methylpropanediol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Styrene/Acrylates/Ammonium Methacrylate Copolymer, Cellulose, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Coco-Glucoside, Poloxamer 407, Citric Acid, Phenylpropanol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Laureth-12 Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, BHT, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Black 2 (Cl 77266/[Nano]) 0.03 fl oz. / 1.0 ml