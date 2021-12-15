Hallmark

Hats & Mittens Happy Holidays Video Greeting Christmas Card

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hallmark

Front Message: Happy holidays Inside Message: You deserve a season that's filled with fun, laughter & everything wonderful. Video Greeting Christmas card features a happy holidays design with stocking caps, mittens, scarves and colorful snowflakes embellished with shiny foil accents. Just add videos, photos, music and more (and invite additional friends and family to add their own content, too!) via the simple instructions and unique scan code inside for a special, unexpected keepsake the recipient will treasure. With Hallmark Video Greeting Cards, it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 to make one-of-a-kind moments that last a lifetime. Includes one card and one envelope with a Gold Crown seal. Envelope color may vary. Card pkg. size: 5" W x 7.19" H