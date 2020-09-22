Fjällräven

Hatfield Hat

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fjällräven

Product description Wide-brimmed sun hat in quick-drying, cool G-1000® fabric. Leather Fjällräven logo on the forehead. Drawcord adjustment under the chin holds the hat in place when the wind picks up. Activity: Travel Family: Travel Gender: Unisex Legal notice: Contains non-textile elements of animal origin. Features: Adaptable with Greenland Wax, Breathable, Durable, Quick-drying, Water-resistant, Windproof Product specifications Material: G-1000® Original: 65% polyester, 35% cotton Weight: 95 g Weight reference: in size M Washing: hand wash Dry cleaning: do not dry clean Bleaching: do not bleach Drying: do not tumble dry Ironing: do not iron Additional care instructions: wash separately, do not use fabric softener